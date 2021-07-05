The Around the World 2021 theme has been revealed…

The Amicorum Spectaculum — one of the most mystical themes in all of Tomorrowland history, debuted in 2017.

Just weeks out from the event, the festival shares an inside look at the magical world of Pāpiliōnem. In addition, the digital event’s full timetable has been revealed, featuring dozens of performers across six mesmerizing virtual stages — Mainstage, Atmosphere, Core, Cave, The Wall and Elixir.

The lineup boasts some of the biggest names in electronic/dance music Afrojack, Alan Walker, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nicky Romero, Tale Of Us, Vintage Culture and many more. From trance to hardstyle, to house to techno and future bass, there’s something for all the People of Tomorrow, Around the World.

For the best possible experience, Tomorrowland invites attendees to dress up in their festival bests, decorate how they see fit, put the show up on the big screen and invite friends to celebrate. — “this weekend is all about uniting through the power of music in a responsible and safe way.”

Tomorrowland Around the World 2021 takes place Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 between 19:00 – 01:00 and 18:00 – 02:00, respectively – adapted to all time zones.

Tickets are available now via tomorrowland.com.

The Amicorum Spectaculum