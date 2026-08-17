Luis Rodriguez: Becoming a Genre of His Own

Italian DJ and producer Luis Rodriguez has built a diverse career across the electronic music scene, earning recognition for his ability to move between house, groove and club sounds while maintaining a distinctive musical identity. His breakthrough came in 2014 with “Nuje Vulimme Na’ Speranza,” the official theme of the cult Italian TV series Gomorra, produced alongside Ntò and Lucariello. The track went on to achieve Gold certification and became an important milestone in Rodriguez’s career.

He later toured extensively across Italy as part of Monkey Bros, releasing the official remix of “Mammoth” by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, which premiered at Tomorrowland Belgium in 2015. As a solo artist, Rodriguez has released music through influential labels including Sony Music, Spinnin’ Records, Musical Freedom, Revealed Recordings, Axtone, Smash The House and Mixmash. His collaborations have included Eiffel 65, Cristian Marchi, Tony Junior and DJ Gollum, while his productions have received support from global electronic music icons including Tiësto and Axwell.



His remix of “All The Things She Said” has accumulated nearly 20 million streams on Spotify, while his career has also taken him to some of Italy’s biggest stages. In 2017, he performed as the opening act for Italian rock legend Vasco Rossi at Modena Park, an event that attracted an audience of more than 225 000 people. Alongside his main project, Rodriguez has explored different creative directions through his experimental alias LØRD and his work with Black Rock Studio, including an official sample pack created in collaboration with Loopmasters.



Now, in 2026, Luis Rodriguez is returning to his roots with a renewed focus on House Music, reconnecting with the sound that first inspired his passion for electronic music while continuing to explore new influences and creative possibilities. We caught up with Luis Rodriguez to discuss his musical identity, growing up in Naples, the experiences that shaped his career, performing in front of one of the largest audiences of his career, his thoughts on AI and the evolving EDM landscape, and the new chapter ahead.



Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I believe that today, new sounds, and often entirely new genres, are born through the fusion of different musical influences. In my opinion, experimenting and blending styles is one of the most important aspects of making music.



I grew up during the early years of festivals like Tomorrowland, a time when artists weren’t defined by a single genre, but by their own unique sonic identity. I still believe that’s the most exciting direction for music today. An artist shouldn’t be limited by a genre. Instead, they should aim to become a genre in their own right, with a sound that’s instantly recognizable.



If I had to describe my own sound, I’d call it expressive. Every track reflects a different side of my personality, both through the music itself and through the lyrics. One of the greatest compliments I can receive is when someone tells me they recognized one of my tracks before even seeing my name. To me, that’s a sign of having built a genuine musical identity.



The biggest influences on my artistic journey have been house music and electronic music, with artists like Axwell, Erick Morillo, and Daft Punk playing a major role. They were able to break down the boundaries between genres, constantly experimenting and creating records that have become timeless classics. That’s a philosophy that stays with me every time I step into the studio.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



Growing up in Napoli, Italy, had a profound impact on my artistic development. The city has a rich history and a deep-rooted house music culture, with legendary events and a club scene that has influenced generations of artists.



During my first performances in Napoli, I had the opportunity to connect with experienced DJs who introduced me to incredible records and hidden gems that I might never have discovered otherwise. Watching the crowd react to certain tracks taught me a great deal about groove, emotion, and what truly connects people on a dancefloor.



Those experiences continue to shape my creative identity today. They influenced not only my musical taste, but also the way I approach production, always aiming to create records that carry the same energy, authenticity, and emotional connection that first inspired me behind the decks.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



My latest release, “Relax Your Mind,” created in collaboration with Tony Amatore and Peppe Salerno, was inspired by the Mediterranean soul of our hometown, Naples.



From the very beginning, our goal was to capture the feeling of spending a day by the sea: the warmth of the sun and the atmosphere.



The interesting thing is that since we produced the song before summer, when it was still cold, we thought, “Summer has arrived in the studio.”



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I definitely prefer producing music in the studio. It’s where I can fully immerse myself in every stage of the creative process and give each detail the attention it deserves. Having the right environment and all my equipment around me allows me to shape a track exactly the way I envision it.



That said, being on the road is incredibly inspiring. Some of my best ideas have come while traveling, whether it’s a melody, a groove, or a concept that I quickly capture in a voice memo before it disappears.



However, those ideas always come to life in the studio. That’s where I can focus without distractions, experiment freely, and turn an initial spark into a finished record with the time, precision, and comfort that the creative process requires.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



One of the most significant milestones in my career was performing as the opening act for Italian rock legend Vasco Rossi at Modena Park 2017. It was an unforgettable experience, with an audience of more than 225 000 people.



Until that moment, I had never performed in front of such a massive crowd, incredible.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



I think they’re two completely different experiences, each with its own unique energy and emotions.



I genuinely enjoy both worlds because each one offers something special. At the end of the day, what matters most to me isn’t the size of the venue, but the connection with the audience.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



For me, music has always been about expression before commerce. When I create, I don’t start by thinking about whether a track will fit the market or follow current trends. My first priority is the audience and the feeling I want to create.



I focus on delivering energy, emotion, and a vibe that people can genuinely connect with. If a track can make someone dance, escape for a few minutes, or simply feel something, then I’ve achieved my goal.



I believe authenticity is more important than chasing formulas. Commercial success is always welcome, but it should be the result of music, not the reason for making it.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I believe the global EDM scene is in a constant state of evolution, and that’s exactly how it should be. One of the most exciting aspects of today’s landscape is that the barriers between genres are disappearing. Collaborations between artists from completely different musical backgrounds have become much more common.



A great example is “No Mercy” by Armin van Buuren and Adam Beyer, a collaboration that shows how creativity can thrive when artists move beyond traditional boundaries.



I really appreciate this shift because it breaks away from conventional thinking and encourages collaboration rather than competition between scenes. It reminds us that great music doesn’t need to fit into rigid categories.



For emerging artists, the challenge is certainly greater than it used to be. There is more music being released every day and more labels than ever before, making it harder to stand out. At the same time, platforms like Instagram and TikTok have completely changed the game. They give artists the opportunity to build their own audience independently and connect directly with listeners around the world.



The goal shouldn’t just be to belong to a genre, but to become a genre in your own way.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I think every major technological shift has been met with fear at first. It reminds me of when Facebook first appeared. Back then, the idea of social media seemed intimidating to many people, yet today it’s simply part of everyday life.



I see AI in a similar way. Rather than being something to fear, I believe it’s something artists should learn to understand and use as a creative tool. It opens up new possibilities.



That said, I don’t believe AI can replace the artist. Music is ultimately about human emotion, intuition, and personal experience. Those are things that technology can imitate, but not truly feel.



In fact, some of the most memorable moments in music come from imperfections. Sometimes a mistake becomes the element that gives a track its personality and makes it unique.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



My biggest piece of advice is to truly get to know music before trying to make it. In my case, I was fortunate to grow up in a family that was passionate about music, and they introduced me to artists and records from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. That curiosity never stopped, and I still spend time discovering music.



I believe that broad musical knowledge gives you a much stronger creative foundation.



The next step is learning the craft of production, whether through courses or by teaching yourself. There isn’t a single right path. What matters is consistency, experimentation, and putting in the hours.



Another thing that made a huge difference for me was connecting with other artists and producers. Every collaboration, conversation, and exchange of ideas taught me something new. By observing how others approached music, I gradually developed my own creative process and my own identity as a producer.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



My latest release is “What You Say,” a collaboration with Nausica, which came out on There Was Jack on August 7, 2026.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



Looking ahead, what excites me most is returning to my roots. My next chapter will have a much stronger house music identity, reconnecting with the sound that first made me fall in love with electronic music.



What inspires me about house is that, to me, it feels like a blank canvas. It’s a genre with endless possibilities, where tradition and innovation can coexist naturally.



I love the idea of taking those foundations and blending them with new influences, always searching for fresh ways to express myself without losing my identity.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



For anyone who loves house music, I’d definitely say to keep an eye on my upcoming releases. Over the next few months, I’ll be sharing music that reflects the direction I’m taking as an artist, with a stronger focus on groove.



I’m excited for people to hear what’s coming next, because I feel these releases represent a new chapter in my artistic journey and the most mature version of my music.

Listen to Luis Rodriguez on PLAYY. Music



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