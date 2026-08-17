Could Prospa Be Ibiza’s Next Breakout Residency in 2027

Prospa’s summer on the White Isle has been impossible to ignore, and now industry watchers are wondering if it’s building toward something bigger. Ibiza-focused Instagram account floated the idea this week that the Leeds duo could be next in line for a residency on the island come 2027, pointing to their string of high-profile lineup slots and viral moments across the season as evidence their sound is resonating with Ibiza crowds. That presence has been real and consistent, with the duo turning up across Circoloco’s Terrace at DC-10, UNVRS, and Pacha Icons this season, plus a B2B with Cloonee at Destino.

The comparison being drawn is to Josh Baker, who followed a similar trajectory last year, going from a breakout presence across the island’s biggest bills to launching his own residency at Amnesia with You&Me this season. Notably, Prospa and Baker have already shared a bill together this summer, underscoring how tightly their trajectories have run in parallel.

Fueling the residency speculation is Prophecy, Prospa’s growing concept that has already expanded from a single event into an international party series and record label. Given that momentum, a dedicated Prophecy residency in Ibiza would be a logical next step, extending the brand from touring party to a fixture on the island’s club calendar.

Nothing has been confirmed by Prospa or any Ibiza venue at this stage, but the buzz reflects just how much ground the duo covered this summer. The bigger question now circulating online: which club would be the right home for it.