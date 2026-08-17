The White Isle Goes Dark: Inside Ibiza’s First Total Solar Eclipse Since 1905

For just over a minute on August 12, Ibiza experienced something it hadn’t seen in well over a century. A total solar eclipse swept across the island as the sun dipped toward the horison, marking the first time Ibiza had fallen inside the path of totality since 1905. With totality landing at roughly 20:26 CEST and lasting just over a minute, the timing lined up almost perfectly with the island’s famous sunset ritual, giving the moment an unusually theatrical, low-angle view that made for some of the most striking eclipse photography anywhere on the eclipse’s path.

Naturally, Ibiza’s dance music scene turned the celestial event into a full-blown occasion. Beach parties, sunrise sessions, and dedicated eclipse events popped up across the island, with dedicated parties running at spots including 528 Ibiza, S’Arenal Beach, and Cova Santa, alongside a special eclipse boat party from Pukka Up. Longtime sunset institution Café del Mar streamed the event live from its terrace, while DJ Harvey soundtracked the moment with a sunset set at Pikes.

Big-name artists on the island got in on the moment too. Tiësto shared one of the day’s most talked-about images, captured mid-eclipse sharing a kiss with his wife as the sky darkened, while FISHER and Martin Garrix both posted their own reactions and footage from the island in real time. The blackout moment briefly turned some of Ibiza’s biggest sunset terraces into makeshift observatories, with beach clubs and rooftops across the island building entire evenings of dining and music programming around the event.

It’s a rare instance of the natural world upstaging even Ibiza’s world-famous sunsets, and for an island whose entire identity is built around chasing that perfect golden-hour moment, a total solar eclipse might be as close as it gets to the ultimate one.