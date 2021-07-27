The hotly anticipated live set from Illenium b2b Said the Sky b2b Dabin at Global Dance Festival over the weekend has hit the internet!

This legendary b3b is an emotional, explosive presentation from all three artists, celebrating their vast discography and collaborations together. A set that will certainly go down in history for everyone present and a true must-watch for all of us playing back from home.

The set features a wealth of productions from Illenium, Said the Sky, and Dabin (obviously) as well as music from Seven Lions & Kill The Noise, Skrillex, RL Grime, San Holo, Lemay, Ivory, Jaenga, G Jones, Moody Good & Slander and more.

Shoutout YouTuber DerekD2 for capturing the entire set from his iPhone. Also, shoutout to the girls screaming as loudly as possible, because we feel the absolute same!

Illenium b2b Said the Sky b2b Dabin (Full Set) @ Global Dance Festival 2021

Photo via @empintermedia