1788-L released his first songs in two years earlier in 2021, with the A/B release Parallel: S, “Human Machine” and “Automaton.” Now, he’s back with his newest single, bringing forth a heavier electro sound, “HI-TECH.”

Where there were clear Daft Punk influences on “Automaton,” “HI-TECH” goes to another French duo this time, Justice. That being said, the influence is surface level and there’s still plenty of 1788-L’s now notable electro and bass riffs throughout.

You can catch 1788-L at HARD Summer this Sunday at the Green Tent! Listen to “HI-TECH” below.

Photo via Rukes.com