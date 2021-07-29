Louis the Child and Skrillex have an unreleased collaboration together, available to preview now!

Over the weekend, the duo consisting of Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett hit the stage at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, Arizona. With their Euphoria Tour well underway, Louis the Child took this as an opportune moment to rinse out their new ID with Skrillex.

“This is something we’ve never played before,” Robby took to the mic just before dropping the tune…

“…and we made this one with Skrillex!”

In recent months, Skrillex has unleashed a wave of high profile collaborations — “Butterflies” with Starrah and Four Tet, “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain, “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady and “In Da Getto” with J Balvin.

Check out the unreleased Louis the Child x Skrillex treat here — and let us know if you’re feeling it!

Louis The Child & Skrillex – ID

Skrillex Press Photo (Jas Davis) / Louis the Child Press Photo