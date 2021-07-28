One of Eric Prydz’s undisputed timeless masterpieces, “Opus,” celebrates six years.

Although the song commercially released in February 2016 via Virgin Records, it’s been wowing audiences since before that time. The song was originally uploaded to SoundCloud in July 2015 and hit Beatport on the 27th, specifically.

Six years later, “Opus” remains a Prydz signature, right up there with “Call On Me,” “Pjanoo,” “We Are Mirage,” “Generate,” “Liberate,” and more. The producer unleashed “Nopus” in 2020, in many ways a follow up to “Opus” that similarly builds tension and energy.

Just recently, Eric Prydz dropped another fan favorite “All Night” under his Tonja Holma alias. He shared ahead of the release, “Getting things done… #2021.”

Revisit the instant classic “Opus” here!

Eric Prydz – Opus

Photos Credit: Antonio Pagano