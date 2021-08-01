Excision is gearing up for something huge!

The teaser video below draws his logo in the sand, along with a rather specific message: “Announcement coming August 3rd at 12 PM PT.” Given the nature of the waves and music in the background, all signs point to destination festival.

Commenters on the thread have already dubbed the suspected event as “Beach Lands.” Although, no further information is offered up at this time. Please, keep in mind this is purely speculation.

Just recently, Excision confirmed a forthcoming album in 2021. He shared in a previous post, “Love seeing the crowd go crazy to Decimate! Will be on the new album later this year ;)”

See below and sign up for Excision news via excisioncomingsoon.com.

Photo via Rukes.com