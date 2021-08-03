Martin Garrix’s output in 2021 hasn’t been the most extravagant offering compared to other artists this year, but when you talk about “Pressure” with Tove Lo and a EURO anthem collaboration with Bono and The Edge of U2, we’re not complaining.

Still, new music is always appreciated by fans and he’s teasing something new on social media, and the names G-Eazy and Sasha Sloan are getting thrown around along with it.

The teaser he posted on his Instagram story is clearly a cover art for something — but as far as track title or, more importantly, release date, that’s yet to be discerned.

Keep an eye out for more info on this collaboration as we’re sure to hear about it soon!

Photo via Rukes.com