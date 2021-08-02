As of April this year, it was still just too early to throw a major music festival in the US. Thus, Coachella was postponed for the second year running. Festivals later in the year, like this past weekend’s HARD Summer and Lollapalooza were a couple of the first major festivals back, but those like Ultra and Coachella weren’t so lucky.

Still, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett wanted to provide fans some “reassurance” given the difficult year the concert and live event industry has faced since March 2020. So, he confirmed that Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will return to headline the festival in 2022, while Frank Ocean has been bumped to 2023 in a rare interview with LA Times.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett is quoted as saying. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Tollett also discussed the decision to wait until its normally scheduled month in 2022 rather than throw a festival in Fall 2021, like some other events. “You’ll never remember that you had to wait, but you’ll remember if you went to a really bad event.”

via Consequence of Sound | Photo courtesy of Coachella