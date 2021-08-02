After 17 years, dance music icon Annie Mac ended her legendary run at BBC Radio 1 with an emotional, heartfelt message.

For her final sign-off on BBC Radio 1, Annie Mac thanked her parents for years of support and played out one last song, “Knights of the Jaguar” by DJ Rolando. She reminded listeners that life is short — and whenever the music is good, to get up and dance.

Annie Mac shares in the video below:

Thank you. Thank you for having me. Thank you for everything. I’m gonna keep going. I’m gonna keep, hopefully, being able to bring you music in other ways — and writing and whatever comes my way. The last 17 years have been the most amazing, magical experience. Thank you so much for listening.

Since 2004, the radio personality, DJ and tastemaker has shared the best in dance music from all around the world, as featured on Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Annie Mac and Radio 1’s Dance Party with Annie Mac.

