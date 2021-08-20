Pokémon is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary and has been doing a lot to show its appreciation for their fans, as well as for the history of the series itself. Earlier this month, Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel contributed to a three-track Red EP celebrating the musical history of the series, and now ZHU is here with his remixes of all three songs.

Long-time fans of ZHU are likely to be slightly taken aback by the stark departure from his core sound on these remixes, even dipping into the realm of psychedelic rock on his remix of “Wonderful” from Cyn.

“ZHU’s remixes for Pokémon 25: The Blue EP are a special component of the P25 Music program,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing, The Pokémon Company International. “His alternate versions of The Red EP songs allow music fans to celebrate a part of Pokémon history while enjoying something completely new and different. Pokémon fans will especially enjoy sound effects from classic Pokémon video games in some of his tracks. ZHU’s mastery of the remix and unique sound, paired with the fantastic original songs, continue to build out the breadth of amazing global artists who have come together to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon.”

Alongside his music, ZHU has passionately pursued his interest in fashion, playing an essential part in the design of his own fashion-forward merch. Now he’s collaborating on a unique, streetwear-infused merchandise capsule that will combine his artistic, personal and fashion aesthetic (and distinctive ZHU logo) with the iconic themes and characters from the world of Pokémon, including ZHU’s favorite, Gengar. Fans can sign up to receive updates about the design drops here: https://p25musicstore.com/

ZHU adds, “I had a great time designing a collection for my merch collaboration with Pokémon. As a lifelong fan of Pokémon, I wanted to bring back a flash of the 90s into today’s fashion. Of course, I had to incorporate my favorite Pokémon Gengar. I can’t wait for my fans to see this unique line and I’m excited for them to hear my new mixes too.”

Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin are also contributing new recordings to the compilation album. Fans can keep up with the latest news for P25 Music and more celebrations across the franchise on Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary website at Pokemon.com/25.

Photo via Joey Vitalari