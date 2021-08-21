The house track of the summer just dropped and it’s no surprise why every producer is going absolutely nuts over it. Bringing Cherish back from 2006 to cover their own track, “Do It To It” featuring Sean Paul, ACRAZE puts a fresh and energetic house spin over the classic for a new age dance floor banger.

Producers ranging from Jon Casey and Crankdat to DJ Snake and Nitti Gritti are going nuts over the tune and playing it out wide. Even with a relatively simple beat, it’s insanely catchy and won’t leave your head for a long, long time.

just gotta send some love to @Acraze___ because do it to it REALLY IS the hit of the summer. he done did that. house music ftw — crankdat (@crankdat) August 20, 2021

I’m sorry everything about this HITS👏🏽 — jon casey (@joncaseybeats) August 21, 2021

Song Of The Summer 🔥 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) August 20, 2021

🔥 🔥 — Nitti Gritti (@DJNittiGritti) August 18, 2021

Listen to “Do It To It” below!