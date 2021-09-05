Lost Lands is just around the corner and Excision is hyping up headbangers with some exciting news!

For the first time ever, the producer and festival curator will throw down an all-original set featuring throwback originals and remixes. With all the material Excision has accumulated over the years, there’s plenty of heavy hitters to choose from for this historic (or should we say prehistoric?) performance.

Excision shares:

I have never performed a set of just Excision tracks and remixes before, and I can’t wait to debut this for Lost Lands! The set will mainly focus on songs from 2013-2018 spanning Codename X, Virus and a bit of Apex, plus a few older gems. Get ready, we are only 3 weeks away!!

In addition, Excision is billed for an exclusive two-hour set and a special Detox set, with three sets in total over the weekend. It all goes down on the Prehistoric Evolution Stage later this month.

Lost Lands 2021 takes place September 24 – 26 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

Explore the lineup and get tickets here!

Photo via Fadewood Studios