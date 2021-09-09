Odesza have confirmed new music coming in 2022.

Duo members Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight share in the post below, dated yesterday: “Today is 4 years since A Moment Apart, Summer’s Gone turned 9 on Sunday and tomorrow will be 7 years since In Return. New music in 2022.”

With social media updates few and far between, this news is especially exciting for Odesza’s loyal following. Although there’s no instant gratification of a forthcoming single, we trust the music will be well worth the wait.

Odesza’s most recent release came in August 2020, when they teamed up with Golden Features for the debut album of their collaborative project, BRONSON. Before that, in November 2019, they dropped their remix of “Waited 4 U” by Slow Magic.

2022 marks the year of Odesza! See below!

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Life Is Beautiful