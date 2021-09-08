Eric Prydz took over Chicago’s ARC Music Festival this past weekend with a headlining performance, as well as sets from his aliases Cirez D and Pryda (both of which have hit the internet).

On Saturday, Cirez D commanded the techno-focused Expansions stage with an enthralling set, gracefully driving the festival’s soundtrack from daylight into dusk. Featuring music from Adam Beyer, Boys Noize, Yan Cook, Christian Smith, and a handful of Cirez D cuts as well.

“someone felt the urge to record my whole set as Cirez D. I might as well share it…” Prydz tweeted out after the long weekend. “Love you Chicago.”

MORE: Enjoy Five Hours Worth of Eric Prydz Live Shows at Factory 93 DTLA [FULL SETS]

On Sunday, the producer followed up strong with a two-hour performance as Eric Prydz on The Grid stage and capped off the weekend with a special Pryda after party at Radius.

His performances as Cirez D and Pryda are documented via JPMediaProductions.

See below and explore more footage from the weekend here.

Cirez D @ ARC Music Festival

Pryda @ ARC Music Festival After Party

Photo via Tomorrowland