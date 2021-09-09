Kygo is performing his biggest show to-date tomorrow in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium. But, as we all know, not everyone can or is comfortable enough traveling for these big events. So like Illenium at Allegiant Stadium, Kygo is live streaming the event to his fans around the world.

Marking one of his largest shows to-date, the momentous performance will be presented live via the premium social live media platform Moment House on Friday, September 10th at 9PM PT. On Sunday, September 12th, the event will be rebroadcasted to various territories around the world, giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to share this special experience and see Kygo’s brand new show firsthand. Visit Moment House’s website HERE for ticketing information.

With state-of-the-art technology, pyro and more, Kygo’s moment promises to be a dazzling spectacle. The concert will feature special guests to perform classic hits spanning Kygo’s entire catalogue, from his debut album Cloud Nine, to his sophomore effort Kids in Love to his latest record Golden Hour. See below for dates and times by territory.

“I’m doing my biggest show to date and it’s really unfortunate that because of the pandemic not everyone have the opportunity to travel,” Kygo shared on Instagram. “That’s why I’ve decided to livestream the show on 9PM PT on Friday and re-air it on Sunday Sept 12th for a one-time global digital experience with @momenthouse.”

LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY:

Live from Banc of California Stadium

September 10th, 09:00 PM PT

North & South America

September 12th, 06:00 PM PT / 09:00 PM ET

Asia, Australia & New Zealand

September 12th, 06:00 PM JST

Europe, UK & Africa

September 12th, 06:00 PM BST

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella