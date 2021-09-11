It’s unlikely that Virtual Riot had a plan to release each of his albums four years apart, but we’re here now, four years after the release of The Classics, which came out four years after the release of There Goes Your Money, all the way back in 2013. Now, we have Simulation, the latest album from the celebrated bass producer on Disciple Recs.

Spanning 16 songs, one hour of music, and collaborations with So Loki, Angelika, Danyka Nadeau, Lektrique & Leah Culver, and Modestep and FRANK ZUMMO, this is undoubtedly Virtual Riot’s most impressive project to-date.

Virtual Riot, real name Christian Valentin “Val” Brunn, has been releasing music for nearly a decade. In that time, he’s become known as one of not just dubstep’s, but electronic music’s most preeminent producers. Whether pure talent, or excessively hard work, or more than likely a combination a both, he has time and again taken finds minds, put them in a blender, and spit them out the other side mushy and oddly euphoric.

Simulation traverses a variety of styles in bass music over the course of an hour, never falling flat or getting stale along the way — and for a 16-track bass album, that’s often a tall order.

Less than a third of the album was previously released as singles, making the bulk of the listening experience fresh and exciting. If you haven’t given it a listen yet, check out Simulation below!