Back in September 2019, Dutch trio Noisia announced that they’d be splitting at the end of 2020, but following the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to postpone the ‘end of Noisia’ until the close of 2021 to allow them to say goodbye to as many of their Dutch and international fans as possible.

Now, they’ve announced their US ‘Farewell Tour’ dates, including shows in Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, and more. This tour is part of their global ‘Farewell Tour’ that sees the group hit the UK, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, France, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and many more, alongside 3 shows in their native Netherlands. The tour includes headline sets at Let It Roll Tour, Rampage, Hospitality In The Woods, Wipeout Open Air, and beyond. Many of the events have sold out; however, further shows will be announced soon.

Faced with no festivals in 2020, Noisia decided they’d release a live version of their ‘Outer Edges’ AV show, the touring show which surrounded the release of the Outer Edges album. Available late 2020, the ‘Outer Edges Live’ release featured their blistering 25-track live set, along with the film of their Outer Edges Live show at Roskilde 2017; the sixty minute film captured one of the most impressive AV shows in contemporary electronic music. The full film can be viewed on Noisia’s YouTube channel.

Noisia’s first new music for 2021 landed in June in the form of ‘Supersonic’, a long anticipated collaboration with Skrillex.

Tickets and dates for their US shows are available on their website here.

NOISIA US ‘FAREWELL TOUR’ DATES:

27 OCT – Noisia Farewell at Soundcheck, Washington, DC

28 OCT – Noisia Farewell at Avant Gardener, Brooklyn, NY

29 OCT – Escape Halloween, S. Bernardino, CA

04 NOV – Noisia Farewell at Academy LA, Los Angeles, CA

05 NOV – Noisia Farewell at Mala Santa, Austin, TX

06 NOV – Noisia Farewell at Summit, Denver, CO

Photo by Rutger Prins