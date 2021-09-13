Last night, Swedish House Mafia commanded the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs — and their performance is available to replay now!

Reveling in their modern creations, the trio performed a medley of recent releases “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake. Tastefully striking, with muted lighting and moody expressions, the Swedish House Mafia audio/visual experience took hold.

Swedish House Mafia also teased a forthcoming collaboration with The Weeknd, which has set remarkably high expectations in less than 24 hours.

The star-studded night of music also included performances from Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Swae Lee, Travis Barker and more.

Watch below and see more from the 2021 MTV VMAs here.

Swedish House Mafia – “Lifetime” & “It Gets Better” @ 2021 MTV VMAs

Photo via Rukes.com