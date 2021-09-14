ZHU’s documentary Welcome to Dreamland has hit Amazon Music.

The short film documents ZHU’s burning passion for creating in this concise, 14-minute journey. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews, the mini-doc captures what it was like for the producer and his team when the industry hit pause.

Welcome to Dreamland includes raw, emotional moments, sharing the lows as well as the highest of highs — with ZHU ultimately taking the stage for six historic sold out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

The documentary also features ZHU’s Amazon Original track “Z-Train.”

Delve into the world of ZHU — the music, the fashion, the fans and the entire team behind the project.

Watch here!

ZHU: Welcome to Dreamland

Stream: https://zhu.lnk.to/Dreamland2021​

Photo via Joey Vitalari