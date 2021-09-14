The last time we saw DJ Snake and Ozuna team up was for the record-breaking “Taki Taki” with Cardi B and Selena Gomez in 2018, which has already surpassed one billion plays on Spotify. Now, the two are teaming up again for a possibly bigger — and more currently relevant — single coming soon.

At the VMAs this past weekend, Ozuna was interviewed on the red carpet when he let slip to MTV’s Dometi Pongo he has a new single coming with DJ Snake, plus Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK.

No word yet on what this massive single will sound like or when it’s coming out, but rest assured it’s going to be huge, even if it doesn’t necessarily cater to Snake’s more bass-heavy sound.

Check out the interview below.

.@ozuna debuted his new single #LaFunka at tonight's #VMAs! Ahead of the show, he spoke with @Dometi_ about what it feels to return to the @vmas stage and his upcoming single, which will feature @theestallion and #BLACKPINK 😱 pic.twitter.com/S6XX6CliRD — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

H/T EDM.com