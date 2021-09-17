UK drum & bass phenom Wilkinson is continuing his monstrous 2021 with another huge single, this time officially clearing lyrics from Childish Gambino’s hit “Redbone” for his new single, “If You Want It.”

Coming in halfway between liquid and a roller, “If You Want It” perfectly juxtaposes the sweet vocals and deep, rugged bassline with delicate snares and a wonderful lead synth on top. All throughout, it’s an almost hypnotic listening experience that exemplifies Wilkinson’s talent as a producer and songwriter.

There’s more to come from Wilkinson this year and next, so be on the lookout. Listen to “If You Want It” below!