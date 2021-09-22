Off the back of 2020’s Alchemy which peaked at no.1 most played on triple j, Zeds Dead welcome back Blanke for D&B weapon “Breathe” via their Deadbeats imprint.

The first single from his forthcoming ÆON:ONE EP set to drop in early 2022, Breathe is a slick D&B heater with precision drum work, electric synth patterns and, for the first time, features powerful vocals from Blanke himself.

A new outlet for D&B under the Blanke project, whether it be the live show ÆON:MODE or the upcoming ÆON EP that “Breathe” is part of, D&B is built into Blanke’s DNA and is an exciting part of his project’s future.

On the release, Blanke shares, “I’m proud to present ‘Breathe’ as the first instalment of the ÆON story. D&B has been an integral part of my own musical journey from a young age and to be able to express it here in this project is an exciting step. It’s also the first time I’m featuring my own vocals, which is both exciting and daunting!”

Whether you caught his ÆON:MODE set this past Monday at Brownies & Lemonade supporting Sub Focus and Kill The Noise b2b Mija, or have been a fan of some of his virtual sets during the pandemic, Blanke’s love for drum & bass is well documented. This single puts that passion front and center – listen to “Breathe” below!