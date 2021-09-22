It was just yesterday that Illenium revealed the lineup for his destination festival in Cancun later this year, and now Kygo is announcing the lineup for his own Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway, as well.

Taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from December 2-6, the event will be curated by Palm Tree Crew and will include performances by Kygo as well as some of his favorite artists and collaborators from around the globe in various genres.

Throughout four days and four nights in paradise, guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind Palm Tree Crew experience with pool parties, beachside performances, a stargazing sunset headline performance from Kygo himself, morning yoga with Jesse Israel and Kygo performing an acoustic set, a Tropical Party Brunch with Sam Feldt, club nights, exclusive merch pop-ups, a volleyball tournament, and much more.

Alongside Kygo, additional artists on The Getaway lineup will include Multi-Grammy winning artist Macklemore as a Special Guest, along with multi-platinum and award-winning artist Sam Feldt, beloved South African-Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure, American performer known for his emotive dance-pop tracks Gryffin (DJ Set), genre-defying duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Canadian electronic musician Frank Walker, German-born vocalist NoMBe, and much more.

The primary headquarters for The Getaway is ME Cabo, which will host many of the events. Guests can also choose from a variety of other hotel and ultra-luxury villa options while purchasing packages. Additional add-on experiences include a brunch & acoustic set with Kygo, a Palm Tree Boat Party with Frank Walker, whale watching, and a golf tournament with Kygo.

Ticket packages will go on sale Thursday, September 23rd at 10am PDT. For Villa and VIP Upgrades, guests can contact [email protected] to learn more.