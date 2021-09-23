It’s been three years since SOLACE, the last album from Grammy-nominated live-electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL — but that ends soon. The group just announced their fourth studio album, Surrender, and released its third single, ‘On My Knees’ on Rose Avenue and Reprise / Warner Records.

Surrender sees RÜFÜS stridently building their own world: an album written on their own terms. The band’s electronic roots offer a proud point of separation from other stadium-selling live artists, even as they write songs and play to crowds that break the traditional glass ceiling for dance acts.

James Hunt of RÜFÜS DU SOL comments on “On My Knees,” “For this song we had a lot of fun writing something that was darker, driving and a little more edgy. It’s definitely one of the most banging tracks on the record – we referenced some of our favourite club music for the drum programming and had fun envisioning the time when we could finally play this live. It had an amazing reaction at our Red Rocks shows last month which was really special for us.”

Surrender is out October 21, check out their newest single below!

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 Summer / Fall Festival Dates:

Fri Sep 24 – New York, NY – Gov Ball Festival

Sat. Oct. 2 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Weekend 1

Sat. Oct. 9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Weekend 2

Sat. Oct. 23 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

Sun. Oct. 31 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 North American Fall Tour Dates:

Thu Nov 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat Nov 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Fri Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Sat Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Sun Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Thu Nov 18 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Nov 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Nov 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory