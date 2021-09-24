The last release from TWONK-lord Brillz came in 2017, after which he introduced a new “tripped-out side project” in 2018, as Your EDM called it at the time. Well, three years and change later, and LSDREAM is now much more than just a side project and the LA-based producer is making major waves with the alias.

Today marks the release of LSDREAM’s third studio album, PEACE LOVE & WUBZ, featuring four previously-released singles and seven new tracks including collaborations with MeSo & Elephant Heart, Karra, Z-Trip, Buku, another with Taylr Renee, and LIGHTCODE.

LSDREAM speaks on the intention of the LP saying, “The PEACE LOVE & WUBZ album is a collage of hybrid genre Bass music intended to spark joy and raise the vibration of the collective. This album is a ‘container,’ so throw in the shit that’s been weighing on you, the shit that’s bringing you down. Now go dance, wiggle, laugh, sing, and express yourself.”

You can catch LSDREAM performing today at Lost Lands Music Festival! Listen to PEACE LOVE & WUBZ below.