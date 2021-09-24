As in years past, Lost Lands is streaming live from Legend Valley in Ohio this entire weekend!
After some initial difficulties due to weather getting campers in on Wednesday and Thursday, the gates are fully open and all four stages this year are off and running! Today on the live stream you can catch Excision, Griz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, LSDREAM, MUST DIE!, Modestep, Sippy, and more!
Check out the stream and schedule below and tune in all weekend for more bass music madness!
FRIDAY DAY 1
BENDA – 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT
HI I’M GHOST – 3PM ET / 12PM PT
ELIMINATE – 3:25PM ET / 12:25PM PT
SIPPY – 3:50PM ET / 12:50PM ET
MODESTEP (DJ SET) – 4:15PM ET / 1:15PM PT
MONXX – 4:40PM ET / 1:40PM ET
WOOLI – 5PM ET / 2PM PT
MUST DIE! – 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT
MARAUDA – 6:15PM ET / 3:15PM PT
DIRT MONKEY – 7PM ET / 4PM PT
LSDREAM – 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT
BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE – 8PM ET / 5PM PT
GRIZ – 8:45PM ET / 5:45PM PT
ARMNHMR B2B MITIS – 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT
EXCISON – 10PM ET / 7PM PT
BOOGIE T – 12AM ET / 9PM PT
Photo via Jake West for Lost Lands