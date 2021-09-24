As in years past, Lost Lands is streaming live from Legend Valley in Ohio this entire weekend!

After some initial difficulties due to weather getting campers in on Wednesday and Thursday, the gates are fully open and all four stages this year are off and running! Today on the live stream you can catch Excision, Griz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, LSDREAM, MUST DIE!, Modestep, Sippy, and more!

Check out the stream and schedule below and tune in all weekend for more bass music madness!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FRIDAY DAY 1

BENDA – 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT

HI I’M GHOST – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

ELIMINATE – 3:25PM ET / 12:25PM PT

SIPPY – 3:50PM ET / 12:50PM ET

MODESTEP (DJ SET) – 4:15PM ET / 1:15PM PT

MONXX – 4:40PM ET / 1:40PM ET

WOOLI – 5PM ET / 2PM PT

MUST DIE! – 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT

MARAUDA – 6:15PM ET / 3:15PM PT

DIRT MONKEY – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

LSDREAM – 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT

BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE – 8PM ET / 5PM PT

GRIZ – 8:45PM ET / 5:45PM PT

ARMNHMR B2B MITIS – 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT

EXCISON – 10PM ET / 7PM PT

BOOGIE T – 12AM ET / 9PM PT

Photo via Jake West for Lost Lands