Another Avicii documentary is in the works, set for a 2023 release.

The upcoming film is described as a snapshot of the “artist who defined an era and changed the world of music forever.” It’s an “up-close, intimate, and epic story about his unparalleled successes and his struggles to cope with the pressure.”

Never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with the man behind the music, Tim Bergling, is a major draw. Plus, exclusive interviews with Bergling’s family, friends and collaborators.

Swedish director Henrik Burman shares:

My goal is to provide an honest and new perspective on both the artist Avicii and Tim’s life. I want this to be a film that surprises the audience and challenges the public’s image of Sweden’s biggest international artist of today and, in doing so, also shine a light on what his music has meant to so many people.

Previously released documentary, Avicii: True Stories, captivated audiences with its raw depiction of the highs and lows of the producer’s music career. Never shying away from personal struggles Avicii faced, the doc sparked a much needed conversation about mental health in the music industry.

Further details on the new documentary, including title and release date have yet to be revealed.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Sean Eriksson