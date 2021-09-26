Lost Lands and its live stream counterpart Couch Lands have returned full force — and the final day is upon us!

Performances from Excision, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, Slander and so many more have been highlighted via the Couch Lands stream this weekend. Still to come, Lost Lands has another massive night in store with top notch production and talent.

Today’s lineup includes 12th Planet, Subtronics, Peekaboo, Spag Heddy, NGHTMRE, PhaseOne, Dj Diesel, Lucii, Level Up, Champagne Drip, Ray Volpe, Jessica Audiffred, Hairitage and Aweminus. Plus, two sets from the festival’s curator, Excision, with both a throwback and a detox set.

Excision’s Lost Lands Music Festival takes place in Legend Valley, Ohio this weekend, over 24th – 26th, 2021.

Watch here!

Couch Lands 2021 (Day 3)

Day 3 Schedule

AWEMINUS – 2PM ET / 11AM PT

HAIRITAGE – 2:30PM ET / 11:30PM PT

JESSICA AUDIFFRED – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

RAY VOLPE – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

CHAMPAGNE DRIP – 4PM ET / 1PM PT

LEVEL UP – 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT

LUCII – 5PM ET / 2PM PT

DIESEL – 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT

EXCISION (DETOX SET) – 6PM ET / 3PM PT

PHASEONE – 6:55PM ET / 3:55PM ET

NGHTMRE – 7:20PM ET / 4:20PM PT

SPAG HEDDY – 7:45PM ET / 4:45PM PT

PEEKABOO – 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT

SUBTRONICS – 8:45PM ET / 5:45PM PT

EXCISION (THROWBACK SET) 9:45PM ET / 6:45PM PT

12TH PLANET – 11:00PM ET / 8PM PT

Photo via Jake West Photo