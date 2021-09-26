Lost Lands and its live stream counterpart Couch Lands have returned full force — and the final day is upon us!
Performances from Excision, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, Slander and so many more have been highlighted via the Couch Lands stream this weekend. Still to come, Lost Lands has another massive night in store with top notch production and talent.
Today’s lineup includes 12th Planet, Subtronics, Peekaboo, Spag Heddy, NGHTMRE, PhaseOne, Dj Diesel, Lucii, Level Up, Champagne Drip, Ray Volpe, Jessica Audiffred, Hairitage and Aweminus. Plus, two sets from the festival’s curator, Excision, with both a throwback and a detox set.
Excision’s Lost Lands Music Festival takes place in Legend Valley, Ohio this weekend, over 24th – 26th, 2021.
Watch here!
Couch Lands 2021 (Day 3)
Day 3 Schedule
AWEMINUS – 2PM ET / 11AM PT
HAIRITAGE – 2:30PM ET / 11:30PM PT
JESSICA AUDIFFRED – 3PM ET / 12PM PT
RAY VOLPE – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT
CHAMPAGNE DRIP – 4PM ET / 1PM PT
LEVEL UP – 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT
LUCII – 5PM ET / 2PM PT
DIESEL – 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT
EXCISION (DETOX SET) – 6PM ET / 3PM PT
PHASEONE – 6:55PM ET / 3:55PM ET
NGHTMRE – 7:20PM ET / 4:20PM PT
SPAG HEDDY – 7:45PM ET / 4:45PM PT
PEEKABOO – 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT
SUBTRONICS – 8:45PM ET / 5:45PM PT
EXCISION (THROWBACK SET) 9:45PM ET / 6:45PM PT
12TH PLANET – 11:00PM ET / 8PM PT
Photo via Jake West Photo