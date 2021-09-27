From the teams behind MDLBEAST and SOUNDSTORM – the Middle East’s “biggest and loudest music festival” – and in partnership with the Saudi Music Commission, comes XP, a three-day music event with a conference & nightlife aspect, created to amplify music futures across the Middle East. XP will take place in Riyadh from December 13-15 and is set to become the most forward-thinking gathering of music leaders in the region.

Through workshops, panel discussions and roundtables, networking opportunities, and music activations, XP will expand opportunities for music industry professionals of all backgrounds including artists, entrepreneurs, creatives, and policymakers as they come together in building the future for the region’s music industry.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, says: “XP is a first for the region and will serve as the foundation for a thriving music industry across the Middle East. Providing a platform to authenticate and further build the music industry in the region, local and international guests will be embraced by the wealth of possibility offered by this exciting new market over the three days. Through XP, we aim to join the global conversation, and by hosting such an event we will continue to build & accelerate the music infrastructure across the region.”

The foundations of XP are built on four key building pillars.

The first pillar focuses on talent development and aims to establish careers in music for local and regional talent while providing new audiences for established artists.

The second pillar looks at furthering research, advocacy & policy development with the aim of building a strong and sustainable music ecosystem.

Pillar three is built around developing the scene and mapping out opportunities to nourish the region’s emerging music industry.

The fourth pillar focuses on impact & social purpose, initiating dialogue around music, mental health, wellbeing, and diversity in the industry.

These four pillars combined will offer an integrated approach on amplifying the region’s music industry.

Nada Alhelabi, XP Program Director, added: “Through these conversations, we want it to inspire future generations to consider a career in the industry and promote music as a vehicle for job creation and innovation, making it a sustainable industry from which they can profit. A big focus for us is promoting diversity, wellbeing, and fair working conditions to empower females and give a voice to minority groups within the industry.”

Leading international and regional music industry executives and artists are being invited to participate as speakers and delegates in what will be a truly ground-breaking opportunity to contribute to building a new music and creative ecosystem that will offer benefits and opportunities for all.

XP programming will differ from daytime to night-time with various events taking place throughout. The conference will expand pathways for music industry professionals and policymakers with carefully curated workshops and panel discussion during daytime. By evening, music activations around Riyadh city will showcase the region’s budding nightlife scene and allow visitors to explore new sounds, network, and discover fresh talent. Full programming will be released in due course.

