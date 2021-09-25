Lost Lands Music Festival and the Couch Lands live stream have returned full force!
After a stacked Day 1 with Excision, GRiZ, Boogie T, ARMNHMR b2b MitiS, Black Tiger Sex Machine and many more, Lost Lands has another massive night in store with top notch production and talent.
Vampa just started off Day 2 with a gnarly, riddim heavy set and there’s plenty more still to come — Decadon, Calcium, Bandlez, HE$H b2b Bommer, G-Rex, Kompany, YOOKiE, Dion Timmer, ATLiens, Barely Alive, Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi, Virtual Riot, Liquid Stranger, Slander and Ganja White Night.
Couch Lands 2021 (Day 2)
Day 2 Schedule
VAMPA – 2PM ET / 11AM PT
DECADON – 2:3PM ET / 11:30AM PT
CALCIUM – 3PM ET / 12PM PT
BANDLEZ 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT
HE$H B2B BOMMER – 4PM ET / 1PM PT
G-REX – 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT
KOMPANY – 5PM ET / 2PM PT
YOOKIE – 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT
DION TIMMER – 6PM ET / 3PM PT
ATLIENS – 6:55PM ET / 3:55PM PT
BARELY ALIVE – 7:25PM ET / 4:30PM PT
SULLIVAN KING B2B KAI WACHI – 7:50PM ET / 4:50PM PT
VIRTUAL RIOT – 8:45PM ET / 5;45PM PT
LIQUID STRANGER – 9:45PM ET / 6:45PM PT
SLANDER – 10:45PM ET / 7:45PM PT
GANJA WHITE NIGHT – 12AM ET / 9PM PT
Photo via Fadewood Live for Lost Lands