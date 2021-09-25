Lost Lands Music Festival and the Couch Lands live stream have returned full force!

After a stacked Day 1 with Excision, GRiZ, Boogie T, ARMNHMR b2b MitiS, Black Tiger Sex Machine and many more, Lost Lands has another massive night in store with top notch production and talent.

Vampa just started off Day 2 with a gnarly, riddim heavy set and there’s plenty more still to come — Decadon, Calcium, Bandlez, HE$H b2b Bommer, G-Rex, Kompany, YOOKiE, Dion Timmer, ATLiens, Barely Alive, Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi, Virtual Riot, Liquid Stranger, Slander and Ganja White Night.

Excision’s Lost Lands Music Festival takes place in Legend Valley, Ohio this weekend, over 24th – 26th, 2021. Watch here!

Couch Lands 2021 (Day 2)

Day 2 Schedule

VAMPA – 2PM ET / 11AM PT

DECADON – 2:3PM ET / 11:30AM PT

CALCIUM – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

BANDLEZ 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

HE$H B2B BOMMER – 4PM ET / 1PM PT

G-REX – 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT

KOMPANY – 5PM ET / 2PM PT

YOOKIE – 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT

DION TIMMER – 6PM ET / 3PM PT

ATLIENS – 6:55PM ET / 3:55PM PT

BARELY ALIVE – 7:25PM ET / 4:30PM PT

SULLIVAN KING B2B KAI WACHI – 7:50PM ET / 4:50PM PT

VIRTUAL RIOT – 8:45PM ET / 5;45PM PT

LIQUID STRANGER – 9:45PM ET / 6:45PM PT

SLANDER – 10:45PM ET / 7:45PM PT

GANJA WHITE NIGHT – 12AM ET / 9PM PT

Photo via Fadewood Live for Lost Lands