Today, Rezz announced North American headline dates for her “Spiral Tour” which kicks off on February 5, 2022 in Vancouver, BC. Tickets go on sale this week starting with Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, September 29 at 10am local time (Password is Spiral) and tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday, October 1 at 10am local time. Check out the tour dates below and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Rezz will be releasing her new single “Let Me In” with fknsyd along with the music video this Friday, October 1. You can pre-save it HERE.

Rezz says, “I’m so excited to announce the Spiral tour as it will feature the biggest production I’ve ever had by far. “Let me in” with fknsyd is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever worked on , her voice & song writing is so incredible I can’t wait for you to hear .”

“Let Me In” with fknsyd follows “Chemical Bond” with DEATHPACT. Both tracks will be featured on Rezz’s fourth album spiral which is set to be released this fall via Rezz Music/RCA Records.

Photo via Tessa Paisan