Made over the span over a year, “Pantheon” serves as Ophelia’s celebratory 100th release as one the most highly anticipated tracks to come out of the label. Featuring seven of the largest acts on the label — Seven Lions, Kill The Noise, Trivecta, Wooli, Jason Ross, Dimibo, & Blastoyz — the track weaves through psytrance, riddim, melodic dubstep and more to showcase each artist’s styles and a whopping 6 distinct drops.

“Pantheon” has been teased at almost all the major dance festivals in the U.S. from Ubbi Dubbi, Sunset Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Electric Zoo, Nocturnal Wonderland and Lost Lands to special Seven Lions showcases at Red Rocks and the Gorge.

The track shares the same name as the label’s first official tour, which also kicks off on its release date, and hits over 10 different cities.

Photo via Rukes.com