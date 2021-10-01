It’s been nearly a year, and four other singles, since SLANDER last released a truly heavy banger, last time teaming up with Excision and Elle Vee for “Your Fault.” Now, once again with Elle Vee, they’re releasing “Suffer” with MARAUDA for a truly devilish and explosively heavy tune that is sure to make your bones rattle.

True to SLANDER style, the song begins with quite an emotional vocal from Elle, but quickly descends into the pits of hellish fire when that first bass synth comes in… coupled with the fast-paced breakbeat drums and ominous, textured bass, it’s a perfect recipe for goosebumps on the arms and a mouth agape.

The just-over-six-minute journey is a true bass marathon, but well worth it. Check it out below and keep scrolling to see SLANDER dropping the massive tune live at Lost Lands last weekend.