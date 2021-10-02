Alesso livens up his collaboration with Marshmello and James Bay, providing a brand new “Chasing Stars” (VIP Mix) made for the dance floor.

The producer’s ability to reimagine his own work has been demonstrated time and time again — and this version of “Chasing Stars” is a complete transformation. Keeping the dreamy nostalgia of the original intact, Alesso takes it up a few notches with sped up vocals and an energetic groove.

This “Chasing Stars” VIP has all the elements of an Alesso signature with big name collaborators, singalong moments and satisfying drops.

Listen here!

Alesso & Marshmello – Chasing Stars (ft. James Bay) VIP Mix