Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is back for its 2022 edition with a stacked lineup of over 125 world-renowned and upcoming artists across a broad musical spectrum.

Headliners include Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz and GRiZ. Plus, Flying Lotus, Ashnikko, The Glitch Mob, Clozee, TroyBoi, Eprom, 1788-L, Elderbrook, CharlestheFirst, VNSSA, Chee, Khiva and so many more.

The festival features three main stages — Be, Here, Now — as well as the beachside oasis Aquachobee and the Jungle 51 dusk-till-dawn dance party. As always, Okeechobee’s signature PoWoW! musical showcase features a once-in-a-lifetime jam session with multiple acts and surprise guests.

OMF takes place over March 3-6, 2022, celebrating five years at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 7th at 10 AM ET here.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 Lineup

Photo via dvphotovideo for Okeechobee