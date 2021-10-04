Steve Aoki has never been one to be pigeon holed into a specific genre, though ‘mainstage-centric’ is definitely the vibe he gives off. Still, his most recent album, Neon Future IV, showed off a lot of diversity and he continues it this year with a release on MDLBEAST Records and a new side project.

MDLBEAST Records welcomes Aoki’s project Ninja Attack to the label with his new release “Aurora.” Riding on deep, driving bass lines and minimal dark melodies via an adventurous leftfield offering, “Aurora” is right at home in the underground house and techno venues around the globe.

“Aurora” is the next step towards the release of MDLBEAST’s forthcoming “SOUNDSTORM Vol. 1” album, following previous forward-thinking singles – Salvatore Ganacci’s “Fight Dirty,” Cosmicat’s “Toxic Romance,” Butch’s “Testarossa” and R3HAB, Skytech & Fafaq’s “Sorry I Missed Your Call.”

SOUNDSTORM was a cultural catalyst for Saudi youth, which will be back in action in December 2021 with a star-studded line-up. Until then, keep an eye out for further releases from this exciting imprint, and check out “Aurora” below.

