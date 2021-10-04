Spotify has officially launched DJ Mixes!

Spotify’s DJ Mixes provides an integrated system where artists can seamlessly create and connect through music. Finally, dance and electronic music fans are able to enjoy mixes from their favorite DJs via the widely popular platform.

Per Spotify’s announcement, the feature is available for all users in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand. The intent is for artists to expand audiences globally through DJ Mixes.

DJs AmyElle, Adam Beyer, Shingo Nakamara, MOTi, and Noisia have all provided individual mixes just for the occasion, though they’re not yet available to stream in the United States.

Spotify shares: “DJ Mixes is just beginning to roll out, so fans should expect the experience to continue to evolve over time.”

Explore the Dance/Electronic microhub here.

Source: Spotify