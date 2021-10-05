Trivecta has been teasing new music with Wooli for the past couple weeks, and he’s finally revealed the big surprise: Scott Stapp, the singer from Creed, is on the track.

The last time Trivecta and Wooli worked together directly was on 2019’s “Island” with Seven Lions and Nevve, and we all know how big that song became. Now, the “Arms Wide Open” singer is about to break our hearts wide open and we can’t wait to hear what the final project sounds like when it drops this Friday.

Check out the preview from Trivecta below and stay tuned for the new single out in three days on Ophelia Records!

Bass music, please welcome Scott Stapp of Creed with arms wide open. New song out Friday 🤘@ScottStapp @woolimusic @OpheliaRecords pic.twitter.com/bj6xobdqKd — Trivecta (@TrivectaMusic) October 5, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com