As all of Insomniac’s festival properties have continued to return this year, fan-favorite Project Z will also make its return in just over a month at the NOS Events Center on November 27. The festival positions itself as a versus between its two brands, Bassrush and Basscon, generally bass music like dubstep, drum & bass, and trap, and hardstyle and hard dance, respectively.

This year’s lineup features plenty of talent from the likes of The Glitch Mob, Rusko, Nero, Jantsen, and Zomboy to Atmozfears, Audiofreq b2b Darksiderz, Lil Texas, Illuminize b2b Talon, and more. There isn’t a whole lot of drum & bass on the lineup, but Justin Hawkes (fka Flite) has long been a champion of proper US drum & bass lineups on social media and it’s exciting to finally see him on a lineup like this. So if you like DnB, this is definitely not a set you want to miss.

Tickets are on sale now via their website, starting at $60 for GA and $100 for VIP. See the full lineup below.