On Tuesday, October 5, it was reported that the Los Angeles city attorney is considering criminal charges against Diplo, including invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone a sexually transmitted infection, that stem from an October 2020 police report.

“We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time,” said Rob Wilcox, spokesperson for the LA city attorney.

Yesterday, for the first time, Diplo responded to the allegations at length in a post on Instagram, sharing screen recordings of text conversations with the accuser, and going into great detail regarding his relationship with the accuser and their interactions over a number of years.

In the post, Diplo claims he will “keep this story easy to read” at which he certainly makes a valiant attempt, though the details do sometimes become muddled.

He ends the post by writing, “I will continue to do everything I can to end this in the most respectful way but I will not give in to lies and harassment.”

You can read it in its entirety below.