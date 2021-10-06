A couple weeks ago at Life Is Beautiful, Illenium premiered a new collaboration with global megastars 30 Seconds To Mars. Now, we have a title for the song and an official release date — “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” is out next Friday, October 15.

This will be Illenium’s first single since the release of his latest album, Fallen Embers, earlier this year.

Keep scrolling for a preview of the new single from the festival!

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images