ILLENIUM is a groundbreaking artist, there’s no denying that. From selling out the debut show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to over 60,000 fans, releasing four albums and becoming a household dance music name, and more, he’s proven himself time and again to be a force to be reckoned with. But no one could have predicted that, of all things, ILLENIUM would be the one to bring Thirty Seconds To Mars out of a three-year music release drought.

“Wouldn’t Change A Thing” is out today, setting the stage for the Deluxe Edition of ILLENIUM’s fourth full-length album, Fallen Embers, on October 22. It’s also the first new music from Thirty Seconds To Mars in three years, since 2018’s AMERICA.

The song is pure vibes, with recognizable melodies and structure, built with impeccable vocals from Jared Leto and Shannon Leto’s drums. Check it out below and pre-save the Deluxe Edition of Fallen Embers now for a chance to win a signed jersey: here