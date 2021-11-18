PIXELYNX, the new gaming venture created by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, and music and gaming industry veterans Ben Turner, Dean Wilson and Inder Phull, announced today that they have signed a deal with Niantic, the company behind the popular mobile game Pokémon GO. PIXELYNX will leverage Niantic’s Lightship Platform and the Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK), which empowers developers to create engaging AR experiences that inspire movement, exploration and connection at a global scale, to develop a mobile app version of their new gaming platform.

PIXELYNX is focused on creating a new virtual world ecosystem that makes it easy for music artists to launch their own interactive environment and monetize it through NFT, playable experiences and virtual performances. Players can collect new songs, prizes and in-game assets through gameplay. Via this partnership with Niantic, fans will be able to explore the real world, attending concerts and visiting physical locations to collect NFTs that can be used in-game to unlock rewards and new music.

“As we look towards launching our platform in 2022, the development of a mobile app that allows fans to collect new songs and NFTs in the real world was always part of our vision to create the music metaverse,” said Inder Phull, CEO and co-founder of PIXELYNX. “Teaming with Niantic on their Lightship ARDK to develop our mobile gaming app, will ensure that fans are able to take our game with them wherever they go, blending digital and real world experiences and enriching the fan experience in completely unique ways.”