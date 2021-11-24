Following their successful North American return in July 2021 with their sold-out 10-hour extravaganza, among the first large scale events back in NYC, today international party purveyor elrow announces it will be closing out the year with its most in-demand sci-fi pop culture-themed winter festival RowsAttacks! elrow’s final blow-out of the year will bring Ibiza to New York with an interplanetary post-apocalyptic invasion taking over two stages at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY on December 11 for a mothership’s worth of partying. elrow also announces an exciting, otherworldly lineup including Grammy Award-winner CID, Jackathon party curator Heidi, and Barcelona’s Rendher. This is one of elrow’s strongest lineups in years so it’s sure to be a special night for music-loving creatures from all corners of the galaxy.

Tickets: https://za.fan/elrowP1

In addition to Kings Hall and the Great Hall, elrow introduces a new theme, elrow City, making this the first time elrow features two themes in one event. Bringing the intergalactic vibes to Avant Gardner’s two stages are: Andrea Oliva b2b Cloonee, Archie Hamilton, Bastian Bux, Chelina Manuhutu, Ilario Alicante, LP Giobbi, and Jeff Arita b2b Luna Mar. elrow city’s debut hosted by Repopulate Mars will feature CID, J. Worra, Martin Ikin, and Westend. Lee Foss and Detlef will do double duty playing their own individual sets and a special b2b closing set. Also going b2b are these elrow exclusives with Charles Meyer b2b Inphinity, Bastian Bux b2b Rendher, and Adam Braimin b2b Shalev.

“We’re excited to have our first indoor festival in New York since pre-pandemic days! We’ll be making up our RowsAttacks tour as this has been the most requested theme by our American fans. Last but not least, this is my most favorite lineup ever in elrow North America.” – Michael Julian, Head of elrow North America

Adding to the outer space spectacle, elrow’s otherworldly performers and cosmic acrobats will immerse audiences in an interplanetary experience while dressed as extraterrestrials, astronauts, monsters, Yoda, and other sci-fi beings. With UFO sightings and space alien visitors in the news, and William Shatner blasting off into space, elrow’s futuristic outer space theme is on point. Expect larger-than-life props of UFOs, rockets, and more as the design team goes all out for this multisensory, interplanetary battle between Planet elrow and the evil Planet Sensible. The trendiest DJs in the house and techno universe will be spinning out-of-this-world beats to keep the international elrow crowd moving. Earth may be an apocalyptic wasteland but Planet elrow is teeming with friendly aliens of all types seeking out the best party in the galaxy.