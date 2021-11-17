Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine released the first The Atlas Underground album in 2018, with notable collaborations from Knife Party, Whethan, Steve Aoki, Pretty Lights, Herobust, and more outside just the EDM realm like Vic Mensa and Portugal. The Man. Earlier this year, he followed it up with The Atlas Underground Fire, bringing on even more incredible collaborators like Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, Mike Posner, Protohype, and more.

Now, he’s set to release his second album of the year on December 3, yet another installment in the Atlas Underground series with Flood.

Morello has spoken at length in recent interviews that the collaborative process led to countless songs created during the pandemic, and a second album seemed almost inevitable. Featuring a slew of all-star collaborators including Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES, Ben Harper, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Barns Courtney, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and more, Morello will continue to showcase his signature extraordinary guitar-playing across these 12 new genre-bending tracks.

The record is available for pre-order now HERE.

To kick off the album launch, Morello released three new tracks today: “Human” featuring Barns Courtney, “Hard Times” featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe and “Raising Hell” featuring Ben Harper. Last night, Morello was joined by grandson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the television debut of their hit single, “Hold The Line”, off of Morello’s sister album The Atlas Underground Fire.

Of the new album, Morello said: “The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started. Fire and Flood are my ‘London Calling.’ Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Listen to the three new singles below!

Photo via Rukes.com