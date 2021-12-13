Closing in at two years since he started his impressive run of exciting and consistent single releases, GunFight is at the highest point in his career and by the looks of it, he’s only getting started. Throughout 2021 he has shared an impressive 9 singles, dabbling in a multitude of bass music genres, from melodic trap to explosive dubstep.

His brand new single “Smoke Signal” follows his dark disco gem “Midnight Arcade,” which was released just in time for Halloween, and marks his return to drum & bass for the first time this year. Spanning over more than 5 minutes in runtime, “Smoke Signal” follows an immersive arrangement filled with gritty bass stabs and ruthless drums, while effortlessly transitioning from high-energy drops to atmospheric buildups.