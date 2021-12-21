Tomorrowland has been given the green light to host three weekends in 2022.

More specifically, the province of Antwerp has officially granted the environmental permit for Tomorrowland’s one-off third weekend, according to a report.

Prior to the pandemic, Tomorrowland had annually taken place over two weekends in Boom, Belgium to much success. In recent years, festival organizers also introduced the Tomorrowland Winter concept, a single-weekend destination event in Alpe d’Huez.

To make up for six canceled Tomorrowland weekends over the past two years — four in Belgium, and two in France — adding a third weekend in 2022 will undoubtedly help soften the financial blow. And with Tomorrowland being one of the most beloved music festivals in the world, demand for its long-awaited return will be running high.

Jan Dierckx, chairman of the Bosstraat-Hoek-De Schomme, confirmed the district council will honor the permit: “It goes without saying that we as a local government will honor the environmental permit issued and will furthermore ensure compliance with all promised flanking measures, so that this one-off special edition can take place with the greatest respect for our residents.”

Tomorrowland spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen said: “We can now start our preparations.”

“At the moment there are no names known, but we are working on that now. The festival stages will remain the same during the three weekends, but the line-up will change slightly per weekend depending on the availability of the artists. But whether you come on the first, second or third weekend, you will be able to enjoy a mix of established values ​​and new talent.”

Tomorrowland will recommence over July 15-17, 2022 followed by previously locked in weekends of July 22-24 and July 29-31.

Stay updated with official Tomorrowland news and announcements here.

Source: HLN